15 new snakebite cases in Krishna district reported amidst anti-venom controversy

There is no anti-venom available in the PHCs at Koduru and Avanigedda mandals of Krishna district where frquent incidences of snake bites take place.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  “I have been commissioned by forest department officials a number of times to capture snakes in these areas (Koduru and Avanigedda mandals of Krishna district) and I know that there is no anti-venom available in the PHCs there,” said CH Kranthi, Founder, Snake Saviours Society, who has been invited by the Forest department to help the officials successfully hold snake-bite awareness campaigns in the areas most affected by the snake menace. The awareness programmes are scheduled for August 24. Sources said there were 15 fresh snake-bite cases reported in Krishna district on Wednesday.

However, Kranthi’s assertion of non-availability of anti-venom in PHCs was contested by wildlife experts. Murthy Kantimahanti, founder, Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, who also works closely with the forest department for wildlife conservation in the eastern ghats, said, “I  have checked these PHCs, albeit sometimes and I did see anti-venom. However, I am not entirely sure about the quantity of the medicine.” 
T Krishna Dora, superintendent, Area Hospital of Avanigedda said, “Reports about dearth of anti-venom in PHCs is propaganda to defame the government.”

The allegation
I have been commissioned by forest department officials a number of times to capture snakes in these areas (Koduru and Avanigedda mandals of Krishna district) and I know for a fact that there is no anti-venom available in the PHCs of these areas: CH Kranthi, Founder, Snake Saviours Society
What official says
Media reports about the dearth of anti-venom in PHCs is fallacious and is propaganda to defame the ruling government: T Krishna Dora, superintendent, Avanigedda Area Hospital

