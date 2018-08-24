Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu nod for Amaravati TTD temple design

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal minister and vice-chairman of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), P Narayana, said that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has given an in-principle approval to the designs of the proposed Venkateswara Swamy temple to be built by Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams in the capital region. The minister said that the temple would be built in 25 acres near Undavalli.

Speaking to the media after the weekly APCRDA review meeting on Thursday, Narayana added that the cost of the proposed temple would be around 140 crores. “The Joint Executive Officer (JEO) of the TTD, P Bhaskar, presented the designs of the Venkateswara Swamy temple, to be developed along the lines of TTD, in 25 acres in Amaravati. The officials made a presentation on the structure of the temple designed as per ‘Aagama’ and ‘Vastu’ principles to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who gave an in-principle nod,” Narayana said.

He added that the CM instructed the officials to ensure modern facilities outside the temple with separate funds.

Minister Narayana further added that the Chief Minister directed the APCRDA officials to beautify all the canals in Vijayawada, Guntur and Tenali. “The officials were asked to prepare proposals for the interlinking of the canals and beautifying them. The CM also instructed the officials to ensure that the 30-km-stretch of canal bund between Vykunthapuram and Chodavaram in the capital region be developed with greenery,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, the officials from the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd briefed the Chief Minister on beautification of the 24.5 acres of the site at Krishna river bund near Prakasam barrage. The Chief Minister said that the area is developed as a commercial centre with five-star hotels, shopping complexes and service apartments with river view.

Principal secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain, CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar, chairperson and managing director of ADCL D Lakshmi Parthasarathi, and other officials were present in the meeting.

Free Amaravati tour for public shortly

Minister Narayana said that CM Naidu will participate in the listing of Amaravati Bonds scheduled on August 27 in Mumbai

The CM will also interact with investors during his visit to Mumbai

Minister Narayana further said that the State government would organise free tours for the public to see the development of Amaravati so far

The free tours are

expected to begin after September 15

In the review meeting, the ADCL officials informed CM Chandrababu that the Forest department suggested that proposed zoo and night safari in the capital region be developed in Kondapalli

They told him that 890 acres of forest land were available in Kondapalli

In Tadepalli, which was initially examined by the officials for the development of the project, only 160 acres was available