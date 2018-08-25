4,000 cusecs of water for Nagarjuna Sagar right canal ayacut

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could cheer for farmers of Guntur and Prakasam districts, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said the department was set to release 4,000 cusecs of water for irrigation for farmlands under Nagarjuna Sagar right canal ayacut. The release of water, which is the first time in four years, will help farmers to go for ‘Magani’ crop during Kharif season, the minister said.

In a press meet on Friday, the minister said the department has already released 7.5 tmc of water for drinking purposes. “With excess water reaching Srisailam reservoir, the CM has given directions to release water for land under Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal ayacut. We are releasing 4,000 cusecs for now and will increase it as per the flows. About 11.17 acres in both Guntur and Prakasam districts will benefit from this,” he said. However, the water might take a week’s time to reach the farmlands, he added.

The minister also said that steps were being taken to keep all the reservoirs in the State full so as to divert the water to the farmlands through the canals. He added the CM has instructed the department to disburse the rehabilitation and resettlement package pending for the Owk tunnel. “200 crore towards this will be immediately released. Once the rehabilitation is done, 12 tmc of water can be stored in the region,” he observed.