Home Cities Vijayawada

4,000 cusecs of water for Nagarjuna Sagar right canal ayacut

In what could cheer  farmers of Guntur and Prakasam districts, Water Resources Minister D. Umamaheswara Rao said the department was set to release 4,000 cusecs of water for irrigation for farmlands.

Published: 25th August 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Nagarjuna Sagar dam (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could cheer for farmers of Guntur and Prakasam districts, Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said the department was set to release 4,000 cusecs of water for irrigation for farmlands under Nagarjuna Sagar right canal ayacut. The release of water, which is the first time in four years, will help farmers to go for ‘Magani’ crop during Kharif season, the minister said.

In a press meet on Friday, the minister said the department has already released 7.5 tmc of water for drinking purposes. “With excess water reaching Srisailam reservoir, the CM has given directions to release water for land under Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal ayacut. We are releasing 4,000 cusecs for now and will increase it as per the flows. About 11.17 acres in both Guntur and Prakasam districts will benefit from this,” he said. However, the water might take a week’s time to reach the farmlands, he added.

The minister also said that steps were being taken to keep all the reservoirs in the State full so as to divert the water to the farmlands through the canals. He added the CM has instructed the department to disburse the rehabilitation and resettlement package pending for the Owk tunnel. “200 crore towards this will be immediately released. Once the rehabilitation is done, 12 tmc of water can be stored in the region,” he observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat