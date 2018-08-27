Home Cities Vijayawada

Listing of Amaravati Bonds today, CM N Chandrababu Naidu to visit Mumbai

Chief Minister will leave for Tata Experience Centre and interact with members of Tata Sons including the firm’s former chairman Ratan Tata and the current chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Published: 27th August 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Amravati. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Mumbai to participate in the listing of Amaravati bonds on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), which is scheduled to begin at 9.05 am on Monday. The listing of the bonds will enable the investors buy and sell them on the BSE.

According to a communique from the Chief Minister’s Office, Naidu will address the gathering, including investors, at 9.25 a.m. The MD and CEO of BSE Ashish Kumar will present a memento to the Chief Minister.

Later, the Chief Minister will leave for Tata Experience Centre and interact with members of Tata Sons including the firm’s former chairman Ratan Tata and the current chairman N Chandrasekaran.

He will also attend a roundtable conference with business leaders at Taj Mahal Palace hotel, following which he will meet Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani, MD of Godrej industries Nadir Godrej, chairman of Aditya Birla Group Kumara Mangalam Birla, chairman of Welspun Group BK Goenka, and other industrialists. He is expected to pitch Amaravati as major investment destination.

