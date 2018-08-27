Home Cities Vijayawada

Plan for Happy Cities Summit; ensure  speed, quality of capital construction

In a teleconference on Sunday, the Chief Minister told the authority to seek people’s opinion during the second edition on how to make Amaravati one of the happiest cities in the world.

Published: 27th August 2018 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu | PTI

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the success of the first edition of Happy Cities Summit last year, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to prepare the plan for hosting the second edition of the annual event in Amaravati. He told the officials concerned to hold the summit either in January or February next year, and instructed them to submit the plan in the next AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) weekly review meeting.

In a teleconference on Sunday, the Chief Minister told the authority to seek people’s opinion during the second edition on how to make Amaravati one of the happiest cities in the world. “Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country which considers happiness an index of people’s satisfaction. Besides inviting global experts for thematic panel discussions, we should take into consideration the opinion of our own people and make Amaravati a people’s capital in the real sense,” he said.

Exhorting the officials concerned to maintain speed in the capital construction works, the Chief Minister stated that quality should not be compromised. “We have to maintain credibility by doing justice to people’s aspirations. As the capital will play a major role in attracting investments, the construction works should take a proper shape by December-end,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, principal secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain and CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar informed CM Naidu that the authority was engaging the Centre for Urbanization Buildings and Environment (CUBE), a center of excellence of IIT Madras and Government of Tamil Nadu, for providing a third-party quality control services for multistoried apartments in Amaravati.

