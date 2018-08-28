Home Cities Vijayawada

Doctor demands Rs 5,000 from kin of dead for autopsy, suspended

The relatives of the deceased recorded the conversation and brought the matter to the notice of MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, following which the doctor finally conducted the postmortem.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A teaching faculty member of the Vijayawada Government General Hospital was suspended on Monday for demanding a bribe of Rs 5,000 to conduct an autopsy. Dr B Srinu Naik, an assistant professor with the Forensic Medicine Department of the hospital, demanded illegal gratification from the relatives of E Siva Prasad, a driver from Ayodhya Nagar, who succumbed after an accident on Sunday.

To claim insurance under Chandranna Bheema Scheme, a post-mortem report is compulsory. Naik taunted the family saying they would get Rs 5 lakh as insurance and so could spare Rs 5,000. The relatives of the deceased recorded the conversation and brought the matter to the notice of MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, following which the doctor finally conducted the postmortem.

Siva Prasad’s brother E Venkateswara Rao said the doctor had initially demanded Rs 10,000. “He refused to conduct autopsy... His language was abusive. We approached MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao who rushed to the hospital and asked higher officials to take action. We are happy now as the corrupt doctor has been shown the door,” he said.

“This is a very shameful practice. I recommended strong action against the doctor,” the MLA said after informing Collector B Lakshmikantham and Health Department officials of the incident. The Collector spoke to the superintendent of the hospital and confirmed the allegations, soon after which Director of Medical Education K Babji handed over suspension orders to Naik. The DME confirmed that an inquiry would be conducted. “As of now, he has been suspended. Only half his basic pay will be given to him. He has been instructed not to leave the city until further orders are issued,” he added.

