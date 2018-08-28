Left ‘Maha Garjana’ on September 15, suspense over Pawan Kalyan’s participation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:To project themselves along with Jana Sena and other like-minded parties, including Lok Satta and AAP, as the third political alternative in the State, the Left parties — CPI and CPM — will hold ‘Maha Garjana’ in Vijayawada on September 15, which is expected to be attended by nearly 1 lakh people.

The meeting will be preceded by a massive rally in the city, which will be joined by various groups from different districts under the banner ‘Chalo Vijayawada’. The meeting will serve as a platform for the Left parties to lambast the TDP government in the State and the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

The meeting will be attended by all the State-level leaders and some national leaders of both the Left parties. Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was also invited to attend the meeting and he is yet to give his consent.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday, CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna said given the ‘misrule’ at the Centre and in the State, there is a need to sensitise the people about the third political alternative and at the same time to explain about how they are being deceived by the BJP-led NDA government and the TDP regime.

“Already on different issues, both Left parties have been conducting meetings in various towns and cities. As a prelude to Maha Garjana, we are taking out bus rallies from two places, covering the entire State. One group will start from Anantapur on August 29 and other from Visakhapatnam on September 1 and both the rallies will reach Vijayawada on September 13,” he said.

The CPI leader said while BJP-led NDA has failed to keep even one poll promise, the TDP government in the State has confined itself to publicity blitzkrieg. “Only thing Naidu government has done to the State is to push the people into a debt trap. Today, the debt of the State has increased from `94,000 crore to `2.49 lakh crore,” he claimed.

CPM Central Committee member V Srinivasa Rao found fault with the State government for treating unemployed youth as beggars by giving `1,000 as allowance. “That amount is not enough even for buying an application form. The government should give at least `5,000 per head,” he said.

He also wondered why the State government is sitting silently when the NBPL project is being shifted from Mannavaram in Chittoor district to Gujarat. He said the project was meant to provide large-scale employment in Rayalaseema.