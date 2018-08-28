Home Cities Vijayawada

Testing time for APMSIDC engineers with invalid degree

The engineers in APMSIDC are responsible for certifying fitness of hospital buildings and overseeing construction of new hospital buildings in the State.

Published: 28th August 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is planning to conduct an examination for the engineers working with Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC), who have secured degree from unrecognised colleges and universities in other States.

The engineers in APMSIDC are responsible for certifying fitness of hospital buildings and overseeing construction of new hospital buildings in the State. At present, hundreds of engineers are working with various government departments. Recently, it came to light that a large number of engineers do not have degree from a recognised college or university.

The Health Department wants to conduct the exam for them, so that those who fail in it, will be relieved from their duties. However, officials of APMSIDC said conducting a qualifying exam is not possible.  The recruitment was conducted in 2005-06 in the erstwhile united AP by a panel appointed by the government for selecting engineers in medical stream.

APMSIDC Managing Director Gopinath said, “The recruitment was conducted before State bifurcation. At present,  only a few  engineers are working with the APMSIDC. It is fact that some of them do not have degree from recognised institutions. However, conducting a qualifying exam for them may not be possible as they were properly recruited by the government committee.”

