Home Cities Vijayawada

Enquiry into anaesthesia overdose at private hospital in Vijayawada

The relatives of the patient alleged that the doctor, who performed the surgery was to be blamed and asked the authorities to take action against him.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Md. Baji, a patient, who lost his mental ability after an appendectomy (surgical removal of the appendix) that took place at a private hospital in Vijayawada city is being treated in Guntur Government General Hospital. The relatives of the patient alleged that the doctor, who performed the surgery was to be blamed and asked the authorities to take action against him. Meanwhile, the District Health department officials have initiated an enquiry into the case.

For record, Md. Baji, a 45-year-old lorry driver of Krishnalanka suffered from complications related to appendix and visited Janatha hospital in the city on Friday. On Saturday morning, he underwent a surgery and in the evening on that day he suffered from mild dementia. Under the guidance of a psychiatrist, a drug was given to him. However, his condition did not improve even on the following day. Then the doctors of the Janatha hospital reportedly suggested that the patient be taken to another hospital.

While speaking to TNIE, Dr V Ram Prasad of Janatha hospital said, “The condition of the patient during the surgery was completely normal and the anaesthesia, which was given was also completely normal. There had been no anaesthesia overdose. Following surgery, for some people there might be some side effects and the same happened in the case of Baji. Since it is related to psychiatry, we recommended the patient to other hospital.” Dr Ram Prasad went on to say that Md Baji’s wife had been treated in the same hospital some months ago for appendicitis. At present, Md. Baji is being treated at the Guntur GGH.

Md Rafi, brother of the patient said, “The doctors had recommended some tests and we are waiting for the reports. We have informed the police regarding the Janatha hospital incident. The doctors of that hospital should take responsibility for the condition of my brother. Similarly, we have lodged a complaint with the DMHO, seeking action against the doctor.”On Tuesday, the DMHO ordered an enquiry into the case and sought quick submission of the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anaesthesia overdose Vijayawada city Guntur Government General Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor