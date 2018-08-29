Enquiry into anaesthesia overdose at private hospital in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Md. Baji, a patient, who lost his mental ability after an appendectomy (surgical removal of the appendix) that took place at a private hospital in Vijayawada city is being treated in Guntur Government General Hospital. The relatives of the patient alleged that the doctor, who performed the surgery was to be blamed and asked the authorities to take action against him. Meanwhile, the District Health department officials have initiated an enquiry into the case.

For record, Md. Baji, a 45-year-old lorry driver of Krishnalanka suffered from complications related to appendix and visited Janatha hospital in the city on Friday. On Saturday morning, he underwent a surgery and in the evening on that day he suffered from mild dementia. Under the guidance of a psychiatrist, a drug was given to him. However, his condition did not improve even on the following day. Then the doctors of the Janatha hospital reportedly suggested that the patient be taken to another hospital.

While speaking to TNIE, Dr V Ram Prasad of Janatha hospital said, “The condition of the patient during the surgery was completely normal and the anaesthesia, which was given was also completely normal. There had been no anaesthesia overdose. Following surgery, for some people there might be some side effects and the same happened in the case of Baji. Since it is related to psychiatry, we recommended the patient to other hospital.” Dr Ram Prasad went on to say that Md Baji’s wife had been treated in the same hospital some months ago for appendicitis. At present, Md. Baji is being treated at the Guntur GGH.

Md Rafi, brother of the patient said, “The doctors had recommended some tests and we are waiting for the reports. We have informed the police regarding the Janatha hospital incident. The doctors of that hospital should take responsibility for the condition of my brother. Similarly, we have lodged a complaint with the DMHO, seeking action against the doctor.”On Tuesday, the DMHO ordered an enquiry into the case and sought quick submission of the report.