Home Cities Vijayawada

Woman ‘falls to death’ from Government General Hospital bed

The district administration has announced an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh for the woman’s family in addition to the Rs 5 lakh compensation they are eligible to seek under Chandranna Bima.

Published: 29th August 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Two women have been accommodated on almost all beds of the gynaecology ward of Vijayawada Government General Hospital on Tuesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 26-year-old woman on Tuesday fell to her death from a bed she was forced to share with another woman at the Government General Hospital here a day after she gave birth. The district administration has announced an immediate relief of Rs 1 lakh for the woman’s family in addition to the Rs 5 lakh compensation they are eligible to seek under Chandranna Bima.“My wife would have survived had I taken her to some other hospital. The hospital is responsible for my wife’s death,” Padda Swati’s inconsolable widower, P Kameswara Rao,  told TNIE.

The woman from Kothapet who was admitted to the hospital on Monday morning gave birth to a baby boy on Monday night. Hospital authorities claim the woman suffered an Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE) -- an unpreventable and often-fatal complication post childbirth when amniotic fluid enters a mother’s blood stream and triggers an allergy-like reaction. GGH superintendent S Babu Lal said the woman came to the hospital for the first time on Monday for checkup. On finding that she was severely anaemic, doctors advised that she be admitted to the hospital.Though she delivered a healthy baby boy at night, her condition turned serious due to blood loss, following which relatives arranged blood for transfusion.

Woman had complications: Docs

Doctors said the woman collapsed and fell from her bed due to AFE complications. The new mother was immediately shifted to the ICU, but she failed to respond to treatment. “The lady didn’t die because she fell from a bed, she died due to amniotic fluid embolism.

The hospital has more beds than it has been sanctioned.  The problem is not the lack of beds, it’s the infrastructure. We don’t have enough space or staff,” a doctor not wishing to be named said.
Swati’s relatives, however, stick to the claim that she had fallen off the bed because two women were made jostle for space on the same bed.

“Doctors don’t keep proper watch on patients in the hospital and relatives are not allowed to stay with patients. If I was there beside her, I would have done everything to save her,” Kameswara said.
Krishna district Collector B Lakshmikantham has ordered an inquiry into the death. Joint Collector Ch Baburao visited the the hospital and spoke to the relatives of the deceased. Representatives of various political parties have staged protest along with the deceased’s  relatives demanding for justice.

The gynaecology department of the hospital has three units, each having 30 beds, with three PG doctors and a professor. At east 30 new admissions are made every day. In 2017, the hospital registered 7,595 deliveries.

The Health Department had proposed to construct a new block on the hospital premises and, in July, Lakshmikantham had ordered that 50 beds be added to the gynaecology ward,  but nothing has been done so far.

Fast facts
3 units in gynaecology ward
30 beds in each unit
500 beds required
30 admissions made per day
2 professors, 9 PG doctors,
10 assistant doctors in gynaecology department

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Government General Hospital Chandranna Bima Kothapet Amniotic Fluid Embolism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's top five most painful losses in finals
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor