Two knocked down by car as MLA rushes to pay tribute

The TDP leader was on his way to Hyderabad to console the family members of former Rajya Sabha member Nandamuri Hari Krishna who died in a road accident at Narketpalli in Telangana.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman died on the spot and her husband succumbed while undergoing treatment at a hospital after they were mowed down by a car ferrying Kanduku MLA Pothula Rama Rao near Keesarapalli village on Wednesday evening. The TDP leader was on his way to Hyderabad to console the family members of former Rajya Sabha member Nandamuri Hari Krishna who died in a road accident at Narketpalli in Telangana.

According to sub-inspector (SI) Subramanyam, Rao was on his way to Gananvaram Airport to catch a flight to Hyderabad when his car rammed into the scooty on which Bottha Seetha Mahalakshmi (50) and Hari Narayana Reddy (56) were riding home to Kankipadu.“The MLA’a car hit the scooty at Keesarapalli junction crossroad. Seetha Mahalakshmi sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Her husband died while undergoing treatment,” the sub-inspector said.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the MLA’s driver, Kondala Rao, was overspeeding when he knocked down the couple.The shaken MLA ensured  that the injured man was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance before he and his gunman left for the airport in an auto. Police said the driver was taken into custody and the car seized.

