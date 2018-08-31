CRDA awaits clearance for forest land denotification

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even after 10 months of seeking an approval for the denotification of forest lands in Krishna and Guntur districts for the construction of Amaravati, the CRDA is still awaiting the nod of Ministry of Environment and Forest (MOEF). Even though the authority has proposed to denotify over 13,000 hectares of forest land, the Union ministry, in September last year, had given a green signal to denotify about 2,090 hectares.

“Subsequently, in November, we sent proposals for the denotification of another 4,200 hectares in ten of the total 22 blocks of forest land we identified. We are awaiting its consent since then,” said a senior APCRDA official.

The authority has planned tourism, sports and other projects in the forest blocks. The officials explained that the process of denotification of the remaining land would take a few more months. “Once we have addressed the concerns raised by the union ministry, we will send proposals for the remaining blocks,” he said. Meanwhile, the CRDA held a mega free health camp in Thullur on Thursday.