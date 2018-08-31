Home Cities Vijayawada

Jaganmohan Reddy condemns arrest of eight Muslim youths, demands CM Chandrababu Naidu’s apology 

During the meeting, the youngsters raised anti-government slogans denouncing the government for 'doing nothing for minorities in the past four years'.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:38 AM

YSR Congress president YS Jaganmohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR:Condemning the arrest of eight Muslim youths from Nandyal in Kurnool district by Guntur police on Wednesday, on charges of trying to disrupt Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s speech during ‘Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara’ programme on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition YS Jaganmohan Reddy demanded immediate withdrawal of cases against the youths and CM’s unconditional apology to them.

During the meeting, the youngsters raised anti-government slogans denouncing the government for ‘doing nothing for minorities in the past four years’ and ‘for not allocating enough funds for their welfare’. The Chief Minister was found making repeated gestures towards the youths suggesting that they stay quiet. When they continued to create a nuisance, police took them away from the venue. Following the incident, TDP leader Sk Meera Vali lodged a complaint with Old Guntur police.

After conducting an inquiry, police arrested the eight, who were reported to have come to the meeting on the instructions of YSR Congress leader Sk Habibullah. Cases were booked against the eight under Sections 505, 505 (2) (public mischief), 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) of IPC and Sec 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.Taking to Twitter, the YSRC chief criticised the Chandrababu Naidu government’s ‘irrational’ attitude towards the Muslim youths who questioned him.

“Was it not you, who asked the Muslims across the State to come to the meeting in Guntur? When they came and asked you to keep the assurances you have given them in a democratic manner, should they be treated in such an inhumane manner? What wrong have they committed? Is asking where were Urdu medium schools, which were promised in the party manifesto, wrong? Is asking why free bus passes to Madrasa students and school uniforms were not provided, wrong? Is asking why you have not given cabinet berth to Muslims wrong? Is it justified to have them tortured by the police and kept at an unknown place for 30 hours? Is there no human rights in the State?” he asked.

Earlier, YSRC leaders led by East Guntur MLA Md Mustafa, met the arrested youths in the district jail. “All they did was to protest peacefully and question Naidu. Was it wrong?” Mustafa asked. He demanded immediate withdrawal of cases and added that they would stand by the youths and ensure justice to them. They YSRC leaders accused the TDP government of terrorising Muslims.

Jaganmohan Reddy Muslim youths N Chandrababu Naidu’s speech Nara Hamara - TDP Hamara

