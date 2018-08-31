Home Cities Vijayawada

Parliamentary Standing Committee seeks reports on pending issues in AP Reorganisation Act

The Parliamentary Standing Committee has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction at the Centre for failing to implement the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | File/AFP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Parliamentary Standing Committee has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction at the Centre for failing to implement the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. The meeting, held under the chairmanship of former Union Minister P Chidambaram in New Delhi on Thursday, is learnt to have sought reports from officials on various issues pending with regard to the Act.

Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu, who attended the meeting, reportedly raised special category status to AP, railway zone to Visakhapatnam, revenue deficit and other issues mentioned in the Act and expressed displeasure with the version of the officials.

