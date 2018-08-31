Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP to train guns at Centre; BJP to expose State government’s ‘corruption’

The BJP is planning to expose the corrupt practices of the State government in various projects and defend the Centre though the saffron party has only four members in the House.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the ruling TDP is getting ready to launch an all-out attack on the Centre during the monsoon session of the Assembly and Council slated to be commenced from September 6, the BJP is gearing up to raise public issues to expose the “failures” of the State government on several fronts.

Though the principal Opposition YSRC is yet to announce a decision whether to attend the session or not, it is expected that the party legislators will continue to boycott Assembly and Council as there is no response from the Speaker to its demand for disqualification of its MLAs who had switched loyalty to the ruling party.

The TDP leaders are all set to make use of the session for not only attacking the Centre and opposition parties but also highlighting the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government despite “non-cooperation” by the Centre. Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said they have responsibility to explain to the people about the “injustice” meted out to the State by the Centre.

“After denying to accord special category status to the State, the Centre, which is yet to implement many provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, in the affidavits filed in the Supreme Court, has claimed that it had fulfilled most of the promises made to the State. Should we keep quiet when the Centre is misleading the apex court and people?” the TDP leader asked.

Meanwhile, with the possible absence of YSRC legislators in the Assembly, the BJP is planning to expose the corrupt practices of the State government in various projects and defend the Centre though the saffron party has only four members in the House.When contacted, BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that they will raise the public issues and present facts about the failure of the State government on several projects.He said some of the major issues to be raised in the House include drought in Rayalaseema,  Visakhapatnam land scam, sand mafia and  medical college admission fee hike.

“Though the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on Visakhapatnam land scam long back, the government is yet to reveal the report. Similarly, the government has also increased the medical college admission fee abnormally compared to neighbouring States like Telangana and Karnataka. We will raise all the issues in the House,’’ Raju said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
State government Opposition YSRC TDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing