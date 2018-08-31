TDP to train guns at Centre; BJP to expose State government’s ‘corruption’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the ruling TDP is getting ready to launch an all-out attack on the Centre during the monsoon session of the Assembly and Council slated to be commenced from September 6, the BJP is gearing up to raise public issues to expose the “failures” of the State government on several fronts.

Though the principal Opposition YSRC is yet to announce a decision whether to attend the session or not, it is expected that the party legislators will continue to boycott Assembly and Council as there is no response from the Speaker to its demand for disqualification of its MLAs who had switched loyalty to the ruling party.

The TDP leaders are all set to make use of the session for not only attacking the Centre and opposition parties but also highlighting the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the State government despite “non-cooperation” by the Centre. Speaking to TNIE, a senior TDP leader said they have responsibility to explain to the people about the “injustice” meted out to the State by the Centre.

“After denying to accord special category status to the State, the Centre, which is yet to implement many provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, in the affidavits filed in the Supreme Court, has claimed that it had fulfilled most of the promises made to the State. Should we keep quiet when the Centre is misleading the apex court and people?” the TDP leader asked.

Meanwhile, with the possible absence of YSRC legislators in the Assembly, the BJP is planning to expose the corrupt practices of the State government in various projects and defend the Centre though the saffron party has only four members in the House.When contacted, BJP floor leader P Vishnu Kumar Raju said that they will raise the public issues and present facts about the failure of the State government on several projects.He said some of the major issues to be raised in the House include drought in Rayalaseema, Visakhapatnam land scam, sand mafia and medical college admission fee hike.

“Though the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its report on Visakhapatnam land scam long back, the government is yet to reveal the report. Similarly, the government has also increased the medical college admission fee abnormally compared to neighbouring States like Telangana and Karnataka. We will raise all the issues in the House,’’ Raju said.