Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd creates new record

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL), which is executing the Polavaram project, has poured 16,368 cubic metres concrete on Sunday. The Sunday’s feat, the officials said, was the highest concrete pour done in a single day in the country.

“On Sunday, 16,383 cubic metres of concrete was poured, which is a record,” Chief Engineer of the project V Sridhar said. On both the days of the weekend, the contracting agency laid 28,000 cubic metres of concrete. The concrete pour was a part of the regular work and was not related to the Guinness World Record attempt the firm was scheduled to make, Sridhar clarified. “The world record would be attempted in the first week of January,” he added.IT and Panchayat Raj minister Nara Lokesh congratulated the NECL for the record on Twitter.