Provide honorarium, clear bills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Andhra Pradesh Ration Dealers launched a relay hunger strike at Dharna Chowk here on Sunday, demanding that the State Government provide honorarium and clear the pending bills worth Rs 100 crore. JAC convener Venkateswara Rao said that for the last four years, State has not increased commission for 27,000 ration dealers. Most of the dealers are facing hardships to meet their needs with their meagre commission. Despite several representations made to officials concerned over the demands, no action has been taken so far, forcing us to hit the streets, he said.