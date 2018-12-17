Home Cities Vijayawada

RTGS pips IMD in timely updates by RTGS giving dependable source of info

Though the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is releasing timely weather bulletins, they have a limited reach and also their bulletins are usually delayed.

Published: 17th December 2018 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), which is closely monitoring cyclone Phethai, seems to have become a dependable source of information as it is disseminating regular weather updates by analysing the data from various sources.

Though the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is releasing timely weather bulletins, they have a limited reach and also their bulletins are usually delayed.On the other hand, RTGS is taking weather forecast related data from ISRO, Sriharikota. The RTGS has signed an MoU to provide data related to weather conditions etc. For weather observations, it relies on IMD data.

For cyclone Phethai, the RTGS with a team of five members under Andhra Pradesh Weather Forecasting and Early Warning Research Centre, (AWARE), is monitoring the observations based on the IMD live data, radars, real time Insat-3D and analysing them.

“We provide weather updates after analysing the IMD data. We don’t follow the IMD bulletins. Our team, with AWARE, constantly monitors various aspects such as meteorology, hydrology, agriculture, weather etc. As of now we are using European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMRF), after trying few other models, as we felt it to be more accurate,” said one of the RTGS scientists.

The other weather websites from State government such as Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Society (APSDMA) failed to provide timely updates.

APSDPA, though it has more number of automated weather stations and advanced equipment, on Sunday  failed to give updates on the data on rainfall.  N Ramana Murthy of APSDPS said, “All the updates are being given by RTGS. We only provide the data that we have collected on our website. The rains will start from the night of Sunday, so we will be updating once they start.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp