YSRC to step up protests seeking justice to victims

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the AgriGold scam is two times bigger than Saradha chit fund fraud in West Bengal, the YSRC has reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the scam. The Opposition party also announced that it will hold agitations at the village and mandal level demanding justice to the AgriGold victims.

The party will organise relay hunger strikes at all the mandal headquarters on December 22 and 23 and hold meetings with the AgriGold victims on December 30 to decide its future course of agitations.

The party held a meeting with victims of the scam under the aegis of the party’s AgriGold Victims Basata (Solidarity) Committee in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, former MP YV Subba Reddy said, “The CBI investigated the Saradha scam. As the AgriGold scam is spread across several States and several ruling party leaders are involved in it, the CBI should investigate into it to bring out facts and render justice to the victims.’’He asked as to why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was not in favour of handing over the AgriGold scam to the CBI.

Alleging that the Naidu government was not interested in providing relief to the victims, many of whom have ended their lives due to inaction of the government, Subba Reddy said that the YSRC would release Rs 1,182 crore immediately after coming to power to provide relief to the small depositors.

Speaking to the media later, party leaders Botcha Satyanarayana and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy appealed to the AgriGold victims not to commit suicide in despair and assured that the YSRC, if voted to power, will take action against all those involved in the scam.

‘Vanchana Pai Deeksha’ in New Delhi on Dec 27

The YSRC will organise ‘Vanchana Pai Deeksha’ in Delhi on December 27 in protest against the failure of the State and Central governments in implementing the provisions of the AP Reoganisation Act and fulfilling the promises made to AP at the time of bifurcation. The protest will be held during the Winter Session of Parliament to mount pressure on the Centre and highlight the issue at the national level. Meanwhile,with YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra coming to an end on January 9 to 10, 2019 in Itchapuram, the party has decided to organise padayatras in all the Assembly constituencies between January 5 and 7.