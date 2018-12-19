Expedite capital construction works: N Chandrababu Naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the foundation-laying ceremony of the five-towered Secretariat on December 27. The raft foundation, which is said to be the biggest in India, was earlier planned to be laid on Wednesday, but it got rescheduled due to rain and other issues.

In the Executive Authority meeting of Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, the officials said that Amaravati will host mega events on a fortnightly basis.

“The second edition of the Happy Cities Summit will be held for three days from February 13. We are also planning a 100-km-long bicycle yatra with over 500 cyclists and other event on the Seed Access Road,” the officials told the CM.

The Judicial Complex, which is set to house the temporary High Court, would be ready by December 31, the officials said. In this regard, the CM instructed them to coordinate with the officials concerned to finalise the date of High Court division. The officials said they expect the notification to be issued by the Supreme Court in January.

APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar talked about the progress of the 61 housing towers being built for the All India Service officials, heads of departments and staff of other departments. He said that works in 16 towers were behind schedule, following which the CM directed officials to expedite them.“Ensure that all facilities are made available there. People should not be forced to go to Vijayawada or Guntur due to lack of facilities,” the CM said.

Sreedhar further said that 13 flats of the HappyNest project, which had to be put on hold due to technical glitches, were yet to be booked.

“Due to technical issues in payment, the bookings were rejected. We will soon release them as per the procedure,” he said. He also said that infrastructure development of six out of the 13 Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) zones were underway. “The land acquisition, which is pending in three zones, will be completed at the earliest,” he said.

The Chairperson and Managing Director of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd, D Lakshmi Parthasarathy, said that the parks and green spaces in the capital region would be ready in three months.

She also said that three star hotels, with 600 rooms in total, were being developed in the capital at the moment. “Eight more hotels have been proposed. They will be developed in a phased manner,” she said.

Awaiting govt’s nod

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is awaiting the government’s approval to extend an unconditional guarantee for the issuance of public bonds to raise `500 crore for the capital construction. The authority is in the process of engaging an arranger for the same. “The file seeking the government guarantee for the public bonds is with the finance department and is likely to be cleared soon.

Once cleared, it will be moved to the cabinet for approval. The details such as the face value, coupon rate and others are being worked out,” Principal Secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain told TNIE. The issue of public bonds was also discussed at the Executive Authority meeting held on Tuesday. It maybe recalled that the authority had issued bonds for institutional investors to raise Rs 2,000 crore in August

this year.