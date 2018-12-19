Misuse of church funds: CID inspects CSI office

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) inspected the main office of Church of South India (CSI), along with accused former CSI Bishop Govada Dyvasirwadam, on Tuesday.

After taking the accused in the multi-crore fraud into their custody from Gannavaram sub-jail, CID officials visited the CSI main office near the DGP camp office and verified the office records pertaining to the case.

During their inspection, the CID officials reportedly observed that the accused indulged in irregularities and sold away CSI’s properties.

According to sources, CID officials noted that the former Bishop committed irregularities to the tune of `530 crore by selling properties, diverting funds and money accumulated in the form of rents received.

The former Bishop was arrested from his residence in Suryaraopet on December 11 (Tuesday) for his alleged role in misappropriation of funds, belonging to the Church of South India.

Following the complaints received from Director (Elect) Boddu Yohan of the CSI Trust Association (CSITA) and other members against the accused, CID officials filed a case under Sections 403, 406, 409, 420 and 477 (A) read with 34 of IPC in 2017 and started investigating into it.

“Since the investigation is on, we cannot comment on the proceedings. There are more people yet to be questioned regarding the case and their involvement should be established along with proof,” a senior CID official said.

Also, the complainants mentioned the role of the accused’s accomplices GS Sudhir (nephew), Gall Pramila Kumari, Rev Ratnaraj, Dasari Christopher, Solomon, Rev and Advocate G Emmanuel and a few other panel members.

“We are conducting a field-level investigation and collecting land records of all properties sold by the accused and his benamis.”