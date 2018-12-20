Post Phethai: Supply of green chillies hit in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of cyclone Phethai, supply of vegetables, especially green chillies, was affected in Vijayawada. Though the prices of vegetables have not increased, the gap between demand and supply has widened. According to officials, vegetables in large quantities were shifted to relief camps and hence the shortage.

On Wednesday, people were seen standing in queues to buy green chilies at Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar. The value of the green chilly has increased so much that vendors sold only 250 gm to every customer. According to the district marketing officials, normally, 40 quintals to 50 quintals of green chillies are supplied to the rythu bazaar daily. On Wednesday, only 20 quintals of green chillies were supplied.

The estate officer of Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar said the major share of the vegetables have been sent to relief camps in 10 mandals of Krishna district, which has resulted in the shortage for supplying the vegetables. Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Director, Marketing, Ravi Kumar said, “Not just green chillies, supply of many vegetables has decreased. However, we are taking measures to stabilise the supply from Thursday.”

Despite shortage of veggies, retailers, who sell outside markets boundary, have bought green chillies and other vegetables in bulk from the rythu bazaar.