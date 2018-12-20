Home Cities Vijayawada

Post Phethai: Supply of green chillies hit in Andhra Pradesh

In the wake of cyclone Phethai, supply of vegetables, especially green chillies, was affected in Vijayawada.

Published: 20th December 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

People buy vegetables at Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar in city | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of cyclone Phethai, supply of vegetables, especially green chillies, was affected in Vijayawada. Though the prices of vegetables have not increased, the gap between demand and supply has widened. According to officials, vegetables in large quantities were shifted to relief camps and hence the shortage.

On Wednesday, people were seen standing in queues to buy green chilies at Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar. The value of the green chilly has increased so much that vendors sold only 250 gm to every customer. According to the district marketing officials, normally, 40 quintals to 50 quintals of green chillies are supplied to the rythu bazaar daily. On Wednesday, only 20 quintals of green chillies were supplied. 

The estate officer of Swaraj Maidan Rythu Bazaar said the major share of the vegetables have been sent to relief camps in 10 mandals of Krishna district, which has resulted in the shortage for supplying the vegetables.  Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Director, Marketing, Ravi Kumar said, “Not just green chillies, supply of many vegetables has decreased. However, we are taking measures to stabilise the supply from Thursday.”

Despite shortage of veggies, retailers, who sell outside markets boundary, have bought green chillies and other vegetables in bulk from the rythu bazaar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyclone Phethai green chillies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp