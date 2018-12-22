Government to release 10 white papers on various issues

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government will start releasing white papers on various issues from this Sunday. The Council of Ministers, who met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Velagapudi on Friday, decided to release 10 white papers on various issues including implementation of the AP State Reorganisation Act, State’s financial status and growth rate, welfare of farmers, basic infrastructure in rural and urban areas, energy and trunk infrastructure, social empowerment, human resources development, industries and employment and good governance, starting from December 23.

The government will release one white paper on a day. The Cabinet also decided to conduct “Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru’’ programme from January 2 to 11.

In the white papers, the State government will give details of the development achieved in the past four-and-a-half years as well as the future development and the situation at the time of State bifurcation.

During the ensuing “Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru’ programme, the government will involve people to debate on each white paper.

Disclosing the Cabinet decisions to the media, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said the government will showcase the development programmes and sustainable inclusive growth rate during the past four-and-a-half years. At the same time, the officials will also present vision document at state, district, mandal and village levels for the coming five years.

The minister said the Cabinet had decided to increase subsidy under Adarana II scheme from existing 70 per cent to 90 per cent. This will cause a financial burden of `195 crore on the exchequer and over 8 lakh families will benefit.

Prestigious projects

AP Fisheries and Ocean University to come up at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district under PPP mode

APMIDCL

The Cabinet gave nod for establishing AP Maritime Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited under Companies Act, 2013.

Key decisions

CM suggests setting up of financial district in capital city area and to give land for all banks in the economic city to come up in Amaravati

Eluru Urban Development Authority to be set up

Approval for completion of Bharat Net Phase II project in 3 stages

Stress Enterprise Policy 2018 - 2020 to give relief to MSMEs running in losses

Upgradation of 610 grade II Language Pundits as school assistants working in municipal schools

To send proposal to Centre for encouraging Zero Budget Natural Farming at a cost of `2,046 crore

First Class Magistrate Court in Kuppam of Chittoor district

The Cabinet gave nod for establishment of 5 private universities