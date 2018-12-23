Home Cities Vijayawada

Seminar stresses need to preserve dying tribal art forms

 Kumara Lingu, an octogenarian from Chunchu village of Adilabad district in Telangana, is the last person from the Gond community to professionally play the instrument ‘Mettela Kinnera’.

Published: 23rd December 2018 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kumara Lingu, a native of Chunchu village in Adilabad (TS), plays the Mettela Kinnera instrument at a seminar on tribal literature in the city | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kumara Lingu, an octogenarian from Chunchu village of Adilabad district in Telangana, is the last person from the Gond community to professionally play the instrument ‘Mettela Kinnera’. He says he does not want his sons and grandsons to continue with the tradition because the art form has lost its sheen.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumara Lingu said, “Mettela Kinnera has three ‘boras’ (trumpets) and it varies from the ‘Pannendu Mettela Kinnera’, because the latter has only two ‘boras’. At times, I feel sad that the art is ending with me, but in reality, it has no life as nobody seems to be bothered about it. I cannot expect my son or grandson to earn a decent living if they take it up as their profession.”

Just like Kumara Lingu, many tribals are keeping their children away from the traditional art forms that were discussed on the first day of the two-day seminar on tribal literatures in the Telugu-speaking states, organised by Sahitya Akademi in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Artists from the Telugu-speaking states discussed the problems in continuing to have professional association with dying art forms. On the first day, expressions of tribal women, tribal mythologies and tribal songs were discussed. Groups of tribal people from Adilabad and Srikakulam came to the seminar to perform their traditional art forms. A dance group from Srikakulam performed Savara Thongseng Dance, a tribal gyration of the region. 

Speaking at the seminar, Sahitya Akademi Secretary K Sreenivasa Rao said that the State governments should ensure that ‘girijan’ literature and customs are safeguarded. “Adivasi literature can be considered an ancestor to the present day literature,” he said. 

He said that each tribal society had a rich literary heritage. “Several unrecognised languages are facing the threat of extinction. In fact, there are numerous languages that the tribals speak, which have no script at all. Modern day youth are not even aware of them. As many as 30 tribal sects are present in both the Telugu-speaking states, and it is the responsibility of the state governments to safeguard their literature, language, and dialects.”

Renowned writer and Sahitya Academy awardee for the year 2018, K Enoch, said that the tribals and tribal literature world over could even be treated as historical research materials. 

“The tribals in Telugu-speaking states are originally from the Dravidian sect and they taught us many things which we are following till date. The rangoli that we put in front of our houses, the Ayurvedic medicine, the kalamkari art, and many other things have been taken from tribal traditions. However, we never acknowledge them. Instead, we are destroying their tradition in the name of civilization and development.” As even established languages are facing extinction today, it is high time state governments come up with concrete plans to protect all literature, he added. 

Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh, Mandali Buddha Prasad, was the chief guest of the seminar. Department of Language and Culture Director D Vizia Bhaskar, eminent folklore artist Bhakthavatsala Reddy, veteran tribal leader R S Dora and renowned Telugu writer Enoch also attended the seminar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tribal art forms Chunchu village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp