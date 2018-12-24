Laurels to Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority over F1H2O UIM World Championship

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The F1H2O UIM World Championship recently presented a special memento to Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary of AP Tourism, in Vijayawada. Meena received the memento for the efforts put in by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) for the successful conduct of the championship.

The memento was presented by the president of F1H2O racing, Nicolo Di San Germano, after the conclusion of the 2018 championship at Sharjah. The memento was handed over on Friday by Harish Chandra Prasad, Founder and Chief Mentor of Malaxmi Group, to Himanshu Shukla, CEO of APTA, at the tourism office in Vijayawada. CM N Chandrababu Naidu praised the tourism department along with the F1H2O’s local partner, Malaxmi Group’s India Xtreme Adventure Activities, for the successful conduct of the event.