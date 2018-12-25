TDP MPs to oppose proposed Muslim Women Bill in Parliament

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the ruling TDP will fight against the proposed Muslim Women Bill 2018 coming up before Parliament on December 27. Naidu assured to extend support when the delegation of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called on him on Monday and urged him to protect the interests of Muslim community by opposing the proposed bill in the Parliament.

The delegation included AIMPLB secretaries Maulana Khalid Saifullah, Jaffer Jilani, Umrain Mahepuj, Moulana Abdul Basit, Moulana Asif Nadvi, Muft Md Farooqi Khasmi, Saida Ayesha and women’s wing chief organiser Dr Asma Jahera complained that the Centre was trying to get political mileage by changing the Muslim marriage (nikaah) system, in practice for the past 1,400 years.

They said a majority of political parties opposed the proposed Bill since it spoke of punishing Muslim husbands under the new Act for violation of human rights. The proposed Bill was also against the principles of the Constitution, they added.

Assuring them of extending cooperation to fight against the proposed Bill, the Chief Minister said that the Centre was trying to use it to gain political mileage and the Telugu Desam will strive to protect the interests of Muslims.