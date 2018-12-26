Aid for Jerusalem pilgrims increased to Rs 75000 from Rs 45000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday increased the financial aid being extended to the Christian pilgrims to Jerusalem from Rs40,000 to Rs75,000 per person. He also promised to strive for ensuring SC status to dalit Christians. Participating in the Christmas celebrations at St Paul’s Basilica Church here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also announced to set up Rs100 crore fund for land acquisition and construction of burial grounds for Christians in the State.

At present those having an annual income less than Rs 3 lakh are getting a grant of Rs 40,000 for pilgrimage to Jerusalem, while those having income levels more than Rs 3 lakh are being given Rs 20,000. The government is spending Rs 7 crore for the purpose annually.

Naidu, who prayed Jesus Christ to give him strength to successfully eliminate poverty in the State and ensure economic equality, also announced Rs 1.5 core grant for completing the construction of St Paul’s Basilica Church, which will become one the biggest churches in the country after its completion with a total area of 50,200 sq feet and 84 pillars supporting the structure, which is in the form of cross.

He said already Rs2 crore has been granted for the construction of Christian community halls and Rs10 crore were given to Christian Bhavan and another Rs6 crore would be sanctioned for the same. He said they have provided Rs110 crore for Christian Corporation and are providing Rs50,000 for the marriage of poor Christian girls. He announced Rs25 lakh for Anglo Indian celebrations and assured to set up a committee to study as to how to fund the Christian educational institutions.

More sops Rs100 crore