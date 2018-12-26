Nara Lokesh leaves on Singapore tour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh left for Singapore on Tuesday on a three-day tour. The minister will receive the SR Nathan Fellowship for Study of Singapore at the Institute of Policy Study, Singapore, on Wednesday. According to a press release from the minister’s office, Lokesh will study the implementation of public housing policies and other aspects of the island nation’s governance. “After a few years, the government-built houses get damaged due to wear and tear,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, the minister’s study tour will focus on how to overcome this problem. Lokesh will also engage in discussions with ministers, experts and other stakeholders. The fellowship, named after the Singapore’s sixth and longest-serving President, was instituted in 2012.



Previous fellows include Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Vu Van Ninh and Governor of Jeju, a special governing province of Korea, Won Hee-Ryong.

