Home Cities Vijayawada

Nara Lokesh leaves on Singapore tour

Minister for Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh left for Singapore on Tuesday on a three-day tour.

Published: 26th December 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Minister for Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Nara Lokesh left for Singapore on Tuesday on a three-day tour. The minister will receive the SR Nathan Fellowship for Study of Singapore at the Institute of Policy Study, Singapore, on Wednesday. According to a press release from the minister’s office, Lokesh will study the implementation of public housing policies and other aspects of the island nation’s governance. “After a few years, the government-built houses get damaged due to wear and tear,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, the minister’s study tour will focus on how to overcome this problem. Lokesh will also engage in discussions with ministers, experts and other stakeholders. The fellowship, named after the Singapore’s sixth and longest-serving President, was instituted in 2012. 


Previous fellows include Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Vu Van Ninh and Governor of Jeju, a special governing province of Korea, Won Hee-Ryong. 

SR Nathan Fellowship 
The minister will receive the SR Nathan Fellowship for Study of Singapore at the Institute of Policy Study, Singapore, on Wednesday. The fellowship, named after the Singapore’s sixth and longest-serving President, was instituted in 2012.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nara Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp