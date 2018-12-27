Land oustees stall Gannavaram runway expansion work, demand resettlement

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 620 plot owners of four private real estate ventures in Davajigudem village of Gannavaram mandal staged a sit-in on Wednesdaay and stalled the development works being carried out in their lands in Davajigudem.

As part of Gannavaram Airport runway expansion project, district administration took lands from residents of Subbarao Nagar of Gannavaram town, and laid an alternative road of Gannavaram- Gudivada Road, through Davajigudem and Allapuram villages.

In this regard, the district administration, in 2015, requested all plot owners of Sri Adithya, Vijaya Sai Phase I, II and III real estate ventures in Davajigudem, to give their lands.After two years, all 620 plot owners accepted the official’s proposal of giving away their lands on the condition that they will be allotted alternative lands in the same area, along with facilities of underground drainage, water supply and electricity.

“We gave our nod to giving away our lands two years ago and they agreed to give us another piece of land elsewhere. After two years, in July 2018, revenue officials told us that they had acquired 59 acres in Ajjampudi village and had conducted Bhumi Puja. However, none of us have got the promised lands till date. Instead of resettling us, officials are busy making roads on our lands,” said Vedhavathi, owner of a plot and the plot owners’ association president.

“When we approached the High Court, it told the officials to prioritise allotting lands to us. But the officials went against the order. Now, we will not allow their vehicles to venture on our lands until our problem gets solved,” the association members said.

Upon learning about the plot owners’ protest, Gannavaram Tahsildar Gopala Krishna reached the spot but his attempt to pacify them was in vain. The plot owners demanded that the Tahsildar stop the works and expressed their anger over not receiving information that roads were being laid in their plots.

The Tahsildar told the agitating plot owners that they are about to start earth filling and landscaping works in the lands acquired in Ajjampudi village, and promised that lands will be allotted to the protesters soon.

“We will call tenders for taking up the works of landfilling and landscaping in Ajjampudi in a couple of weeks. All the plot owners will get lands,” Gopala Krishna.