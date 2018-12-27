Home Cities Vijayawada

Land oustees stall Gannavaram runway expansion work, demand resettlement

In this regard, the district administration, in 2015, requested all plot owners of Sri Adithya, Vijaya Sai Phase I, II and III real estate ventures in Davajigudem, to give their lands.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 620 plot owners of four private real estate ventures in Davajigudem village of Gannavaram mandal staged a sit-in on Wednesdaay and stalled the development works being carried out in their lands in Davajigudem.

As part of Gannavaram Airport runway expansion project, district administration took lands from residents of Subbarao Nagar of Gannavaram town, and laid an alternative road of Gannavaram- Gudivada Road, through Davajigudem and Allapuram villages.

In this regard, the district administration, in 2015, requested all plot owners of Sri Adithya, Vijaya Sai Phase I, II and III real estate ventures in Davajigudem, to give their lands.After two years, all 620 plot owners accepted the official’s proposal of giving away their lands on the condition that they will be allotted alternative lands in the same area, along with facilities of underground drainage, water supply and electricity.

“We gave our nod to giving away our lands two years ago and they agreed to give us another piece of land elsewhere. After two years, in July 2018, revenue officials told us that they had acquired 59 acres in Ajjampudi village and had conducted Bhumi Puja. However, none of us have got the promised lands till date. Instead of resettling us, officials are busy making roads on our lands,” said Vedhavathi, owner of a plot and the plot owners’ association president.

“When we approached the High Court, it told the officials to prioritise allotting lands to us. But the officials went against the order. Now, we will not allow their vehicles to venture on our lands until our problem gets solved,” the association members said.

Upon learning about the plot owners’ protest, Gannavaram Tahsildar Gopala Krishna reached the spot but his attempt to pacify them was in vain. The plot owners demanded that the Tahsildar stop the works and expressed their anger over not receiving information that roads were being laid in their plots.

The Tahsildar told the agitating plot owners that they are about to start earth filling and landscaping works in the lands acquired in Ajjampudi village, and promised that lands will be allotted to the protesters soon.
“We will call tenders for taking up the works of landfilling and landscaping in Ajjampudi in a couple of weeks. All the plot owners will get lands,” Gopala Krishna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gannavaram Airport runway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp