Nara Lokesh receives SR Nathan Fellowship

When Lokesh met Singapore Minister for Trade Relations S Iswaran, the latter suggested the establishment of a corporation by the State government to fast-track tourism development.

Published: 28th December 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh in a public meeting at Unguturu.

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Information Technology and Panchayat Raj Minister Nara Lokesh formally received the SR Nathan Fellowship for the study on Singapore from the island nation’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday, according to a press release from the minister’s office.

On the second day of the three-day trip to Singapore, Lokesh met several delegations, including investors, ministers and others, to discuss development opportunities and potential tie-ups. When Lokesh met Singapore Minister for Trade Relations S Iswaran, the latter suggested the establishment of a corporation by the State government to fast-track tourism development.

