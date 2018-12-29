Gynaecology department at city GGH inaugurated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The twenty-bed gynaecology department of old Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, was inaugurated on Friday. The ward, which was supposed to be ready by October-end, was delayed due to various reasons. In a hospital development committee meeting on Thursday, Rs 1 lakh was released for the purchase of the beds.

In the first week of September, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham and Hospital Development Society of Vijayawada GGH, gave an order to construct a temporary ward for accommodating around 20-30 beds of the gynaecology department, at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh. The order was given to AP Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMIDC), and two contractors got the tenders for setting the department up.

Now, a shed-like structure with galvanised sheets, constructed at Rs 20 lakh, stands in the name of temporary gynaecology ward. When TNIE asked Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham to comment on the usage of galvanised sheets for the ward, he said, “I haven’t visited the ward yet. I will release the funds only after inspection. We will also look into how the ward can be made more comfortable and the facilities, such as air conditioners, that can be added to it.”