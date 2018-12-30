Home Cities Vijayawada

12 social welfare girls hostel students fall ill after consuming food

While six students were administered first aid, six others are being treated as inpatients at the local government hospital.

Published: 30th December 2018 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Twelve inmates of social welfare girls hostel at Tiruvuru in Krishna district fell ill reportedly after consuming food and were shifted to a hospital. Officials claimed that indigestion is the cause for students falling ill. While six students were administered first aid, six others are being treated as inpatients at the local government hospital.

Tiruvuru MRO Bujji Babu said, “The case is not food poisoning, it is just indigestion. At 5.30 pm on Friday, the children had Ragi malt and around 6.30 pm to 7 pm, they had meals with chicken curry. The children were all right all through the night. From 8 am onwards, they started developing stomach pain, motion and vomiting. As of now six students are in hospital and their condition is stable, while six others were back to hostel after some simple medication.”

He further said that all those who were suffering from indigestion are Class VI and VII students, who are aged between 12 and 13 years. “If this is the case of food poisoning, then all the students who had meals should have been hospitalised,” he added.

The social welfare hostel has a total strength of 179 girls, who are studying between Class III and VIII.

food poisoning social welfare girls hostel

