VIJAYAWADA: The Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted to look into the issue of movie tickets price hike has decided to convene a meeting with film producers, distributors and exhibitors on February 12. After the consultation with the stakeholders, the GoM said that a decision with regard to the ticket fare revision would be taken soon.

In a meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Ministers Y Ramakrishnudu, N Chinarajappa, C Ayyanapatrudu and N Anand Babu stressed that the movie tickets should be within the reach of commoners. “The managements asked for price hike as they are bearing financial burden after the implementation of GST. So, we will examine the possibilities and convene another meeting next month,” an official said.