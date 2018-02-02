VIJAYAWADA: Injustice was meted out to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budget for 2018-19, decried YSR Congress Party MPs. Reacting over Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget speech, they said Andhra Pradesh was totally ignored though the ruling Telugu Desam Party in the State happens to be part of the NDA regime at the Centre. None of the promises made and provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act was considered, they said.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, YSRC MPs V Vijaya Sai Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, P Mithun Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy said the Union Budget was a big disappointment to the State. “We were disappointed and depressed after the budget presentation. There is nothing worth mentioning that stands to benefit the State. We expected the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act would be implemented, but it was not to be the case. There was no clarity with regard to funding for Polavaram project,” Subba Reddy said.

He said the newly introduced Rs 5 lakh health insurance and medical services to the poor is a welcome move.

“It is more on the lines of Arogyasri introduced by former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy,” he pointed out. The MP said they still abide by their statement to quit their posts for the special category status if their resignations will make it happen. MP Vijaya Sai Reddy criticised the TDP regime for failing to protect the interests of Andhra Pradesh as there was nothing for the State in the Union Budget.