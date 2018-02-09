VIJAYAWADA: The Vigilance department officials conducted surprise inspection at social welfare hostels at Kanchikacherla, Nandiwada, Nuzvid, Movva, Agiripalli, Nunna, Moturu and Gannavaram in Krishna district on Thursday. During the inspection, the officials noticed that the conditions prevailing in social welfare hostels are highly unhygienic and the food being served to the students is of poor quality.

The officials observed that corruption was rampant in all social welfare hostels that were inspected and there were huge variations with regard to the student attendance, provisions etc.

In welfare hostels that were inspected, neither the wardens nor the caretaking staff were staying in the hostel or nearby the hostel. Also the classes and study hours were not being conducted according to the timetable.Speaking to Express, Vigilance DSP Vijay Paul said, “Today we have inspected 10 social welfare hostels in the district which were picked randomly. During our inspection, we found that in all hostels there were variations in student attendance. In the school records, large number of students are listed, but in reality there are only a few. Based on the manipulated student attendance, the provisions are also being misused. Surprisingly, neither the wardens nor the staff members are staying in the hostel at night.”

“If there are 50 students in the hostel, the hostel managements are showing bills for 100 members. In reality, the meals are being prepared for only 50 students.” Vijay Paul added.The Vigilance DSP further said that a report would be submitted to the district social welfare officials on Friday for further action.