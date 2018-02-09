VIJAYAWADA: The victim of Mandadam land scam, Y Kiran Kumar, who bought a 450-sq-yard commercial plot from accused Pathan Gows Khan, is likely to move court against the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), holding it responsible for the scam. Even as the CRDA is yet to conclude the probe into the scam, the aggrieved party met CRDA commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar on Thursday seeking justice.

His family returned disappointed as they did not get any positive response from the commissioner. “The commissioner pushed the onus on us and said we should have been careful. We agree that we should have been cautious, but we checked the particulars of the land on the CRDA’s website and they were fine. He asked us how we could trust a computer operator, but aren’t the officials who failed to protect our interests equally responsible?” Y Kiran Kumar told TNIE.

The Vijayawada resident bought land from Khan in November and resold it to a Hyderabad-based buyer for a marginal profit. “Now the person who bought the plot from us is blaming us. What do we do? The commissioner did not even respond to us properly. He simply told us to move court,” he complained. A Jaganmohan Rao, Kiran’s relative and a farmer from Mandadam, said the CRDA should take responsibility as a computer operator alone couldn’t have pulled off a scam of such scale.

Case under investigation

The CRDA has filed a police complaint against accused Pathan Gows Khan and computer operator D Sundeep who allegedly helped Khan buy and sell the plot. A committee headed by CRDA additional commissioner S Shan Mohan is probing into the scam to ascertain if CRDA officials are involved in the wrongdoing