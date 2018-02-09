VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has said that the State government submitted a detailed project report (DPR) worth `11,600 crore to the Centre for the construction of Amaravati. He said that utilisation certificates (UCs) have also been submitted for the works completed till date.Speaking to the media at the Secretariat here on Thursday, the Minister gave out details of funds sought by the State government as per AP Reorganisation Act. “The Union government has released only `1,500 crore for Amaravati and another `1,000 for drainage projects in Vijayawada and Guntur.

Even for educational institutions, desired funds have not been released. All the states in the country will overcome the deficit budget by 2019, except Andhra Pradesh. This is due to the paltry allocations done by the Union government,” he said. He also said that the State leaders, who claim that the State government has not submitted the DPRs and UCs, should know that the reports were duly sent.

He came down heavily on YSRC MP Vijay Sai Reddy for raising a point of order against TDP MP YS Chowdary. “When the TDP leaders are fighting to protect the interests of the State, the Opposition leaders are trying to make politics out of it. We will continue our fight till the assurances made during bifurcation are fulfilled. The TDP Ministers in the Union cabinet are also ready to resign in order to ensure justice to Andhra Pradesh,” he said. Instead of extending support to our MPs in the Parliament, the YSRC is creating obstacles, he added.