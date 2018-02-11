VIJAYAWADA: Illegal and careless parking of vehicles along the major arterial roads and bylanes across the Brahmananda Reddy Nagar has proved to be a nightmare for commuters and residents of the locality.

Besides lack of proper drainage facility, the region is troubled with narrow roads. This leads to flowing of dirty water on the road causing much inconvenience to its residents. People who have been residing in the locality for decades complain that several motorists zoom through the locality, which many a times leads to accidents.

Waste clogs open drains at Brahmananda

Reddy Nagar;

Explaining the troubles she faces everyday, G Naga Sirisha, a resident said, “Poor sanitation and lack of proper roads has prevented many from stepping outside their houses.” The residents here constantly express concern over poor maintenance of their neighbourhood. Another major haunting problem is indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the side lanes of the road and near dumper bins. As designated spots to throw garbage are absent, the inhabitants have to await sanitation workers to breathe fresh air in the morning. The garbage thrown mostly includes food waste which leaves a pungent smell. In addition, some of the vacant sites in the area are being used to dump garbage.

These unhygienic spots have not only turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes, but also an abode for stray dogs. ‘’Houses such as mine are located in a corner of the street remain neglected for unknown reasons. Irregular collection of garbage is a common problem that we face here,” K Raghavendra, a long-time resident, says.

‘’A proposal was submitted to the traffic police to put barricades near the locality to avoid the entry of four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws for preventing the accidents,’’ a VMC official said.

“We already have started acting against the four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws plying through the narrow roads in the locality. Barricades would be set up on one side of the way to check illegal parking,” a traffic circle inspector said.

Indiscriminate dumping of waste goes on

The residents here constantly express concern over poor maintenance of their neighbourhood

Another major haunting problem is indiscriminate dumping of garbage on the side lanes of the road and near dumper bins

The garbage thrown mostly includes food waste which leaves a pungent smell

Some of the vacant sites in the area are being used to dump garbage