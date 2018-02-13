VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite strike announced by the Southern Region Bulk LPG Transport Owners Association (SRBLPGTOA) starting Monday is likely to affect the supply of cooking gas in the four Rayalaseema districts within a few days.The association is protesting the decision of major petroleum companies to invite State-wise tenders instead of region-wise tenders for transporting LPG. Around 250 tankers from Andhra Pradesh are participating in the strike.

These tankers transport LPG from the refineries of Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to bottling plants across the State. The transportation charges are now fixed through tenders invited in a region-wise fashion every three years.

‘’The strike called by SRBLPGTOA will not have its impact in the coastal districts of the State as pipelines were developed between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to supply cooking gas. However, most of the transportation to Rayalaseema districts is carried out through tankers. If the strike continues for a few more days, the cooking gas supply will be affected,” an SRBLPGTOA member said.