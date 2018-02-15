VIJAYAWADA: Land grabbing incidents, it seems, refuse to end in Vijayawada. In the latest of the complaint filed with the Additional Police Commissioner BV Ramana Kumar on Wednesday, one Tammina Maruti Kishore (52) and his family members have alleged that their 1.75 acre-land in Pathapadu village, originally belonging to their grandfather Tammina Venkata Swami, is encroached by some persons of the same village.

In his complaint Kishore has named Omkara Reddy, Sanjeeva Reddy, D Rami Reddy, S Pradeep Kumar and a few other persons as culprits, who are trying to grab his land with the help of fake documents.

Along with the complaint, Kishore has submitted original land documents to the Additional CP and has also alleged that the land encroachers have threatened him and his family members with dire consequences. “By colluding with revenue officials, the accused created fake documents and demolished Lord Shiva temple built on the land by my grandfather. Now they have illegally started construction on our land,” Kishore said.

“Being locals, they managed all the officials and also the village officials such as the sarpanch and panchayat secretary,” he rued. Following the complaint, Ramana Kumar promised justice to the family and directed the officials concerned to investigate the case and take action against the accused.