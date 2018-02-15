VIJAYAWADA: Amidst the corporators, from ruling TDP, raising allegations against the city mayor Koneru Sreedhar, MLC Buddha Venkanna convened a meeting here on Wednesday to address the problems. Thirty-five out of a total 38 corporators took part in the meeting at Kesineni Bhavan, which lasted for about one-and-a-half hour. They demanded dethroning of the current mayor and implementation of rotation system for mayor’s post.

During the meet, the corporators alleged the mayor was misbehaving with them and urged the MLC to raise the issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. According to sources, the TDP leadership wants Sreedhar to continue as mayor for one more year as his five-year tenure comes to an end next year.

‘’Sreedhar should be removed from the post at any cost and another senior corporator should be given a chance to hold the post for next one year,’’ a woman corporator said.

After hearing the corporator’s grievances, Venkanna assured them that the issue would be taken up with the party high command and tried to convince them to withdraw their demand of impeaching Sreedhar.

Later, the MLC met the mayor at the latter’s residence and discussed the future course of action. The mayor assured him that he would work in coordination with other corporators henceforth. Party fears if the mayor is removed in Vijayawada, similar demands might be raised in other cities leading to a bigger problem for the party to solve.

Raging issue

Corporators say the mayor often misbehaves with them. They seek mayor’s removal from the post

According to sources, TDP leaders want Sreedhar to continue as mayor for one more year as his tenure comes to an end next year

Party fears his removal may give rise to similar demand elsewhere