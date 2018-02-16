VIJAYAWADA : In order to cater to the drinking water needs of the population of Amaravati, which is expected to be 35 lakh by 2050, the CRDA is finalising the plans to setup three reservoirs in the capital region. The reservoirs, besides storing water, will also help in the management of Kondaveedu flood water. According to the officials, the reservoirs will be coming up in Neerukonda, Sakhamuru and Krishnayapalem villages. The estimated cost of the projects is about Rs 680 crore. “The plan is to use the water from the proposed Vykuntapuram Barrage that would be constructed 23 km upstream the Prakasam Barrage. Water will be brought through gravity to these reservoirs in Amaravati,” an official of the planning department said.

It maybe noted that WAPCOS (earlier called Water and Power Consultancy Services) had submitted the detailed project report for the Vykuntapuram Barrage, to be built at an estimated cost of `1960 crore, to the State government. The water resources department plans to store at least 10 tmcft of water there. “We are also chalking out plans for the integration of the proposed reservoirs to the Vykuntapuram project through canals and other means,” the official said.

The reservoir at Neerukonda will be the biggest of the three with a capacity of close to 0.5 tmcft. The CRDA has already earmarked about 450 acres of land in Neerukonda village, called Neerukonda Reservoir Zone, for the purpose. “The land for the other projects has also been earmarked. Since we also have plans to develop the Neerukonda Reservoir Zone for tourism purposes, we are finalising the plans, keeping the tourist development in mind,” the official said.