VIJAYAWADA: CPI (M) activists staged a protest near the Vijayawada railway station here on Saturday demanding that the Centre grant the state a special railway zone and withdraw its move to handover the Vijayawada station to private companies under station redevelopment project.

Addressing the gathering, CPI (M) capital region committee convener Ch Babu Rao came down heavily on Centre for inviting tenders from the corporate sector for station redevelopment plan in Vijayawada rather than granting long-pending 2special railway zone in Visakhapatnam. The Centre and State, both, should focus on allocating funds for improving facilities in the railway station, which is major junction augmenting revenue for the South Central Railway, he said.

Highlights:

J70 lakh Revenue augmented per day

J252 crore non-revenue earned per annum

7.87 reserved land available in the station

J195 crore worth 1.90 acre circulating area to be handed over to the companies

10 platforms spreadover in 8.81 acre land