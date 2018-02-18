VIJAYAWADA: The 18-day training of about 400 members of Rajasthan State Disaster Response Force (RSDRF) will conclude, here on Sunday. The members of Rajasthan SDRF are undergoing the Aquatic Disaster Response Course, imparted by a Pune-based safety and sports organisation, which has also trained personnel of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department.

“As part of the aquatic disaster rescue training, we demonstrated scuba diving and rescue of people and retrieval of dead bodies, on Saturday. As in most cases, the swift flowing water poses great danger to the safety of victims and rescuers alike,” said Ankit Wagh, director of operations, ITUS Sports and Safety Pvt Ltd, the pune-based organisation imparting the training.

According to sources, the Pune-based firm is working in AP since its inception in 2013 and has, till date, trained over 1,500 members of AP Police and Fire departments. The training being conducted is that of an advanced level. The training being conducted is that of an advanced level, which is a follow-up to the basic training that the members have undergone previously.

The current training consisted of open water rescue, boat operations course and scuba diving for underwater search and body retrieval. The open water training has been conducted at Punnami Ghat, Krishna river and the scuba diving training at the swimming pool of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.