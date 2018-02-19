VIJAYAWADA: In a boost to the development of the world-class capital city in Andhra Pradesh, the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS)-2018 held in New Delhi from February 15-17 endorsed Amaravati as the World’s Most Sustainable Capital.

The summit was conducted by world’s renowned The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), which was overwhelmed by the efforts of the AP government in building nine unique cities in Amaravati in a sustainable habitation and economic potentiality. TERI also agreed to support developing green buildings and 100% pollution free environment in Amaravati.

Ajay Jain, principal secretary, energy, I&I and APCRDA, made a presentation at the summit over the AP government’s decision to adopt environmentally sound technologies and global best practices for achieving development in economic growth, level of urbanization and increased climate resilience.

Ajay Jain said that the government focused on creation of integrated townships to accommodate a large population as AP would have an urban population of around 42-45% by 2029. He explained that Amaravati was poised to become an economic powerhouse. Creation of jobs and homes for all 2.5 million population, 40% area reserved for greenery and 30 km public river-front are other key principles.

He further said the World Bank supported Amaravati Sustainable Capital City Development Project which is aimed to build urban services of flood mitigation, sanitation and road connectivity for selected parts of capital city as well as develop capacity of its public urban governance institutions.