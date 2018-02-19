VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the TDP-BJP partnership is sailing through rough waters, the executive committee meeting of the saffron party held on Sunday laid bare rifts within. Senior leaders used the meet as a platform to air their disenchantment with the party leadership, indicating there could be a twist in the tale soon.

All was well in the morning when district in-charges and office-bearers exchanged niceties, asserting that they would effectively explain to the public the efforts made by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for AP’s development.

However, once the leaders began voicing their opinions on how to counter the TDP’s claims, things turned ugly and quickly at that.

A common sentiment among the leaders was that the BJP had not taken on the yellow party like it could have. Minister Pydikondala Manikyala Rao went so far as to say that he was willing to step down from his position for the party’s sake so that pressure could be mounted on the ruling party.

BJP state president K Hari Babu, who was quick to interrupt and deflect Rao’s speech, was in turn interjected by BJP Rajamahendravaram in-charge KV Lakshmipathi Raja.

“Despite working for the development of the state, we are being blamed because the party has been easy on the TDP. Had we pressured the party from the beginning, we wouldn’t have been in such a situation,” Raja said.

Later, speaking to TNIE, Raja said several leaders were of the same opinion. “Our hands were tied all this while. When we proposed a ‘bus yatra’ four months ago, he (Hari Babu) was not interested. Discontentment has been simmering amongst party cadre for a long time now. If things continue this way, we will have to demand a change in leadership,” he claimed.

“When Raja extended support to Manikyala Rao, Hari Babu allegedly made his displeasure apparent. However, Rao continued to speak his mind. Later, tempers cooled down and the meeting concluded,” sources added.

Several BJP leaders TNIE spoke to made no effort to hide their suspicion that Hari Babu’s inaction was due to his “close ties with the TDP”.

“He empathises with the party and cozies up to its leaders. That is the reason he is not interested to work towards strengthening the BJP in the state. Party activists are suffering due to this,” a leader not wishing to be named claimed.

The BJP leaders vowed to go tough on the TDP before the meeting concluded. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said they would pressure the state government during the upcoming Assembly session.

However, a few fence sitters claimed the meeting was amicable and the party leaders shared an unshakable camaraderie.