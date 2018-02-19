VIJAYAWADA: Around 8,000 students from various parts of the State took part in the Quran-recitation competition, organised by the United Forum for Quranic Studies (UFQS), for children aged below 12 years at the Auto Nagar Technicians Hall, here on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by UFQS, 57 students from five groups entered the finals and the winners were given cash prizes of `20,000, `15,000 and `10,000. It read, in all 40,000 children took part in the competitions conducted in the State in the last four years.

The winners are: Group A - Abdul Ahad, Md Aamina and Saniya Samarah; Group B - Md Heena Izma, Sk Shagufta and Md Almas; Group C - Sk Bushra Sukum, Md Aneesur Rahaman and Sk Md Sadiq; Group D - Sk Afrian Harmain, Ab Mohammed Khaisar and K Abdul Mohsin; Group E - S Sai Naga Komali, Aakula Ramya Sri and K Hasini.

