GUNTUR: This New Year, the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is planning to take up new projects and also complete pending projects at a record speed.

The GMC authorities are racing against time to set up Anna Canteens, food courts and vendor zones, laying of new roads and taking up road widening to decongest traffic. The officials also have plans to supply drinking water 24x7, completion of underground drainage works and construction of Rail under Bridge works in 2018.

The GMC officials are aiming to provide drinking water for 7.3 lakh people 24X7 and accordingly constructed 18 overhead tanks at a cost of `360 crore. Once after the completion of underground pipe laying works at railway crossing and national highway road at Takkellapadu village in Guntur district, the officials will be able to supply drinking water through 18 new overhead tanks and 24 existing tanks in Guntur district.

The GMC is also taking steps to complete underground drainage (UGD) works started in January 2017 at a cost of `903 crore, by December 2018. The UGD works are being monitored regularly by the GMC officials and District Collector Kona Sasidhar.

The GMC officials have identified vacant sites and submitted a report to the government to establish Anna Canteens. GMC Commissioner Ch Anuradha sought the cooperation of public to turn Guntur into a clean and green city.