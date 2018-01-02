VIJAYAWADA: Given the importance of 2018, as it is a year preceding the election year 2019, both YSR Congress and the new political entity Jana Sena Party are making efforts to consolidate their position in coming days.YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is banking on his Padayatra to boost the morale of the party cadre and at the same time gain the support of the people. Having announced his election manifesto - dubbed Navaratnas - in the party annual conclave a few months ago, Jagan Mohan Reddy for past one and half month has been making effort to ‘connect’ with people and garner their support. He plans to occupy the Chief Minister position next term and has already made his intentions clear.

Exuding confidence of party coming to power in next elections, YSRC senior leader Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose said people are fed up with TDP government which failed to live up to expectations. “They are now expecting Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring back the popular YSR regime,” he said.Claiming support of BCs, he said if there is any by-election, YSRC will surely win. However, the party leaders seem to have forgotten that in BCs dominated Nandyal and Kakinada, the party had suffered defeat by a large margin.

On the other hand, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to is likely to increase his political presence in the State. The membership drive has just got started on Sunday, where Pawan Kalyan was the first to get enrolled as member of the party. Pawan stated that the software that was created for membership drive is great and requested everyone to take membership in all the areas.