VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday appealed to the people of the State to live in harmony. The TDP supremo was speaking at a press conference held in the wake of a clash in Guntur district after a statue of BR Ambedkar was seen defaced. Naidu requested people to sort out their differences through healthy debates and to not indulge in violence. “People should learn to live together and respect fellow human beings,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that a suspect in the Moazzen murder case that rocked Rajamahendravaram had been detained. He lauded the police for having caught the accused in a matter of days. He, however, said that had the cops not nabbed the accused, persons with ulterior motives may have tried to portray the incident as communal in nature and triggered violence. Observing that some sections of the people reacted hurriedly and tried to politicise every issue, the Chief Minister appealed to the people to maintain peace and calm.

He said the two issues among several others would be discussed at the Janmabhoomi - Maa Vooru (JBMV) programme to be held from January 2 to 11. Addressing journalists at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi, the Chief Minister said apart from the distribution of Chandranna Sankranti Kanuka, several programmes would be held and gifts to be given to beneficiaries as part of the 10-day programme. He said the government was doing all this for the people to help them “overcome bifurcation blues”.

“Despite facing a `16,000-crore revenue deficit, we are implementing welfare schemes in a much better way than other States. Apart from overcoming the 22.5 MU scarcity in electricity, we are supplying round-the-clock power to all households without increasing charges. Similarly, we have provided LPG connections to cent per cent households and will build toilets in all households by March,’’ he said.“Though we have done our best for the development of the State during the last three-and-half-years, some are nitpicking for no reason,” he said in an oblique dig against YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

What’s in store

CM to inaugurate Gandikota - Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir Lift in Kadapa district on January 3

To launch Siddapuram lift irrigation scheme in Kurnool district on January 7

Will participate in Jalasiriki Harathi programme in Anantapur district on January 11

CM to review Polavaram

It is the 48th virtual review over the progress of Polavaram project

Officials explained to the CM about the progress of works from December 11 to 31

Triveni Agency commences the earth works after two months holiday

CM to visit the Polavaram project 3D model in Pune after January 12

He will inspect the model gate kept ready at Polavaram project site along with Nitin Gadkari